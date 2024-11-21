An array eating its tail kind of thing

Hi guys;

I’m trying to do this thing:

Let say I have an array of 12 elements; each containing an integer.

I want to call a function. That function would get as parameter the place in the array. Then the function would read the value of this element in the array; let’s call it ‘nTime’. Set it to zero. And will increment by 1 the value contained in the next cells of the array for the ‘nTime’ given. Also if the next cell which value should be incremented is > to the number cells in the array then that value should be inscribed in the first cell of the array and so on. In a circle.

For an example:

It’s the base for a game for 2 players. 1 player has the lower row with 6 cases. The second player has the upper row with 6 case. When it’s his turn to play; the player click on a case (which will contain seeds or beans instead of numbers). Let say it’s the first move. At the beginning each player has 4 seeds in each of his cases. If I decide to click on the case number 5 for example. That case contains 4 seeds and each of the 4 seeds must be sowed one by one to the adjacent cases going counter clockwise. So from (on the screen)

[ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ]

[ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ]

I should get:

[ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 5 ] - [ 5 ] - [ 5 ]

[ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 0 ] - [ 5 ]

Then if the second player was to play is third case (keeping in mind that the first case of the opposite player is at the top to the right) I should obtain:

[ 5 ] - [ 5 ] - [ 5 ] - [ 0 ] - [ 5 ] - [ 5 ]

[ 5 ] - [ 5 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 0 ] - [ 5 ]

If now the first player was to play his last case it should give that:

[ 5 ] - [ 6 ] - [ 6 ] - [ 1 ] - [ 6 ] - [ 6 ]

[ 5 ] - [ 5 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 4 ] - [ 0 ] - [ 0 ]

And so on.

It works so far I have tested. But certainly there is an easier cleaner way to achieve that?

Here is what I’ve done so far: