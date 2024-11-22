An array in a loop king of thing

Hi Thallius;
Thank for your help. But I think I’m gonna stick with James’ solution.
It’s a game with only 2 players. And it will be played online. So for the revert problem I will just need to keep track of the array in a data base and refresh the screen of the other player after a move has been made.
So it should not be too difficult from this point.
I expected this answer as most people take the easy way. But I can tell, that are not the people who become good in what they are doing
No problem. Happy to help.
I would also consider investigating Thallius’ suggestions. If it’s just a small hobby project, then there is no need to go overboard, but that said, the DOM is a bad place to keep anything more than basic state.
The solution I posted above gives you a starter on how to do this, but you can of course adapt it to suit.
That might be quite a jarring experience. Websockets might be a better way to go?
Hmmm I know about websockets but I really don’t know how to use it and maybe too ‘heavy’ for such small games?
I think I will do like for other small games I have online: a loop checking if a certain value is set to TRUE in a database and then refresh the screen of the other player after a move has been made.