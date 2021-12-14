Adding objects to the background

That code fixes the JSitor bug.
Should I be using that instead of this?
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 642px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
}
Is there an extra added benefit of doing this? https://jsfiddle.net/zcyegr87/
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid black;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
position:relative;
}
.curtain::before{
content:'';
position: absolute;
top:-2px;
left:-2px;
right:-2px;
bottom:-2px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
}