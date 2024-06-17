Fine tuning an old-paper background

Today I managed to realize a background for my
blockquote elements quite good (you can see here, the last blockquote).
But I wonder if (and how) I could refine this even better. I mean, in particular, how to get with css, the borders the more like to this example, that is so to say irregular (in Italian I would say “frastagliato”). As in above example.
That’s using an SVG filter to get the irregular border. Do a search for wavy2 in the html and css to see how they applied it.
Try it on your site to see how far you get…
