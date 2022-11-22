Making changes, adjustments to fan background image

What adjustments or improvements would you make to this?

Also, The fan, fence, cross are all using percentage, so, maybe there should be a container around it so it is able to get smaller.

How would it be able to get smaller when the window gets smaller?

https://jsfiddle.net/vybun9tc/

html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

body {
  background: #000;
}

div,
.clip {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  top: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 380px;
  height: 380px;
  border-radius:100%;
}

div>div,
.clip>div {
  margin-left: 0;
  left: 0;
}

.bg {
  background: linear-gradient(to top, #e10019 0%, #957e00 100%);
}

.wall {
  overflow: hidden;
}

.fan svg {
  -webkit-animation: fan-spin 40s infinite linear;
  animation: fan-spin 40s infinite linear;
}

.fence {
  background:
    linear-gradient(45deg,
      #0000 7px,
      black 0 7.5px,
      #0000 0 10px),
    linear-gradient(-45deg,
      #0000 7px,
      black 0 7.5px,
      #0000 0 10px);
  background-size: 10px 10px;
  -webkit-clip-path: circle(190px at center);
  clip-path: circle(190px at center);
  filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000);
  -webkit-animation: fade 5s infinite;
  animation: fade 5s infinite;
}

.fence>div {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 130px;
  width: 100%;
  height: 2px;
  background: #000;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
  top: -80%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
  top: -60.6%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
  top: -41.2%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
  top: -21.8%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
  top: -2.4%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
  top: 17%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
  top: 36.4%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
  top: 55.8%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
  top: 75.2%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(10) {
  top: 94.6%;
}

.cross::before,
.cross::after {
  content: "";
  background: black;
}
.cross::before {
  /*horizontal*/
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  /*width: 100%;*/
  /*height: 10px;*/
  height: 2.3%;
  clip-path: circle(191% at center);
}

.cross::after {
  /*vertical*/
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  /*width: 10px;*/
  width: 2.7%;
  /*height: 100%;*/
  clip-path: circle(191px at center);
}

/*.cross {
  -webkit-clip-path: circle(191px at center);
  clip-path: circle(191px at center);
  width: 392px;
  height: 392px;
  top: 124px;
  left: 71px;
}

.cross::before,
.cross::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 50%;
  top: 50%;
  background: #000;
}

.cross::before {
  margin: -5px 0 0 -50%;
  width: 100%;
  height: 10px;
}

.cross::after {
  margin: -50% 0 0 -5px;
  width: 10px;
  height: 100%;
}*/

.sun {
  position: absolute;
  left: -10%;
  top: 55%;
  width: 180px;
  height: 180px;
  border-radius: 180px;
  background: radial-gradient(white, yellow 30%, #ff4d00, transparent 70%);
}

.sun-wrapper {
  -webkit-clip-path: circle(191px at center);
  clip-path: circle(191px at center);
  mix-blend-mode: soft-light;
}

.overlay,
.bg-full {
  margin: 0;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  mix-blend-mode: overlay;
}

.bg-full {
  background: #000;
}