Making changes, adjustments to fan background image

What adjustments or improvements would you make to this?
Also, The fan, fence, cross are all using percentage, so, maybe there should be a container around it so it is able to get smaller.
How would it be able to get smaller when the window gets smaller?
https://jsfiddle.net/vybun9tc/
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #000;
}
div,
.clip {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
top: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 380px;
height: 380px;
border-radius:100%;
}
div>div,
.clip>div {
margin-left: 0;
left: 0;
}
.bg {
background: linear-gradient(to top, #e10019 0%, #957e00 100%);
}
.wall {
overflow: hidden;
}
.fan svg {
-webkit-animation: fan-spin 40s infinite linear;
animation: fan-spin 40s infinite linear;
}
.fence {
background:
linear-gradient(45deg,
#0000 7px,
black 0 7.5px,
#0000 0 10px),
linear-gradient(-45deg,
#0000 7px,
black 0 7.5px,
#0000 0 10px);
background-size: 10px 10px;
-webkit-clip-path: circle(190px at center);
clip-path: circle(190px at center);
filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000);
-webkit-animation: fade 5s infinite;
animation: fade 5s infinite;
}
.fence>div {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 130px;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: #000;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
top: -80%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
top: -60.6%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
top: -41.2%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
top: -21.8%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
top: -2.4%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
top: 17%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
top: 36.4%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
top: 55.8%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
top: 75.2%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(10) {
top: 94.6%;
}
.cross::before,
.cross::after {
content: "";
background: black;
}
.cross::before {
/*horizontal*/
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
/*width: 100%;*/
/*height: 10px;*/
height: 2.3%;
clip-path: circle(191% at center);
}
.cross::after {
/*vertical*/
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
/*width: 10px;*/
width: 2.7%;
/*height: 100%;*/
clip-path: circle(191px at center);
}
/*.cross {
-webkit-clip-path: circle(191px at center);
clip-path: circle(191px at center);
width: 392px;
height: 392px;
top: 124px;
left: 71px;
}
.cross::before,
.cross::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 50%;
background: #000;
}
.cross::before {
margin: -5px 0 0 -50%;
width: 100%;
height: 10px;
}
.cross::after {
margin: -50% 0 0 -5px;
width: 10px;
height: 100%;
}*/
.sun {
position: absolute;
left: -10%;
top: 55%;
width: 180px;
height: 180px;
border-radius: 180px;
background: radial-gradient(white, yellow 30%, #ff4d00, transparent 70%);
}
.sun-wrapper {
-webkit-clip-path: circle(191px at center);
clip-path: circle(191px at center);
mix-blend-mode: soft-light;
}
.overlay,
.bg-full {
margin: 0;
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
mix-blend-mode: overlay;
}
.bg-full {
background: #000;
}