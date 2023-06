Hi there,

I have the following Fiddle in which I am trying to add a border around the triangles on the tooltips. I thought I could do it with a box shadow, but can’t seem to work it out. Basically I would like to have the black border continue over the point of the triangle, but not under it if that makes sense?

Any ideas how I can do this?

This is the gust of what I am trying to achieve:



Many thanks