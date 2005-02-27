Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison
Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison has written for SitePoint and have written undefined article.
Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison's articles
Refining the work
By Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison,
This article is about Javascript features. Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison will show you the Javascript features.
DHTML Utopia: Modern Web Design Using JavaScript & DOM
By Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison,
Dynamic HTML, called DHTML for short, is the name given to a set of Web development techniques that are mostly used in Web pages that have non-trivial user-input features.
DHTML Utopia is out
By Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison,
The Innovation Balance
By Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison,
In this article, Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison will talk about DOM and CSS.
Helping the Internet Explorer team
By Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison,
In this article, we'll be talking about Internet Explorer. Chris Wilson, lead program manager for the web platform in Internet Explorer, has posted to the IE development weblog asking for people’s opinions on which standards IE7 should best attempt to support.
Ajax
By Stuart Langridge and Tony Steidler-Dennison,
Jesse James Garrett and the team at Adaptive Path have coined the shorthand term “Ajax” to mean the combination of all this cool DOM and CSS and XMLHTTPRequest stuff that everyone’s going on about. Garrett’s article, “Ajax: A New Approach to Web Applications”, defines Ajax as follows: