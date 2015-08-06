Skip to main content

20+ Docs and Guides for Front-end Developers (No. 5)

By Louis Lazaris

HTML & CSS

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

It’s that time again to choose the tool or technology that we want to brush up on. If you feel like you’ve been working hard at building but maybe not learning as much as you’d like, I’ve got your back covered.

Please enjoy the fifth installment of our Docs and Guides series and don’t forget to let us know of any others that we haven’t yet included in this or a previous post.

1. SitePoint Sass Reference

SitePoint’s very own project, a reference site based on Sass built by our resident expert Hugo Giraudel and Stu Robson, SitePoint’s Sass editor.

SitePoint Sass Reference

2. SVG viewBox and preserveAspectRatio Interactive Demo

This is an interactive page to go along with a related article series by Sara Soueidan. This demo helps readers visualize some of the concepts associated with the viewBox and preserveAspectRatio attributes used on SVG elements. Noteworthy also is that the demo page has an associated cheat sheet.

SVG viewBox and preserveAspectRatio Interactive Demo

3. CSS 2.1 Index List

This is a W3C document I came across recently. It’s a giant list of just about every CSS term, with links to each term or feature. In some cases the link is to a simple definition somewhere in the spec, in other cases it’s a link to that feature’s place in the spec.

CSS 2.1 Index List

Choose from different languages including JavaScript, Ruby, and PHP then this page will show you chart-based data to indicate how prevalent certain coding patterns are on GitHub-hosted projects.

Popular Coding Convention on Github

5. Dungeons and Developers

This is not an interactive game, but a RPG-like talent tree representation of web development skills, with links to various places to learn the different skills listed.

Dungeons and Developers

6. JSON API

“If you’ve ever argued with your team about the way your JSON responses should be formatted, JSON API is your anti-bikeshedding weapon. By following shared conventions, you can increase productivity, take advantage of generalized tooling, and focus on what matters: your application.”

JSON API

7. jQuery UI Events Cheatsheet

A chart that specifies which jQuery events are applicable for desktop vs mobile and mouse vs keyboard.

jQuery UI Events Cheatshee

8. Weightof.it

A quick reference app to view and compare JavaScript libraries by weight with an option to view the size Gzipped or not. The app also lets you add different libraries to a “stack” (like adding to a shopping cart) so you can view your total library weight.

Weightof.it

9. JavaScript in one pic

This a very nicely done visualization of all of JavaScript’s native features. Not exactly the most practical way to learn the language, but from scanning this you might find something interesting to do further research on.

JavaScript in one pic

10. Understanding NPM

“Since its creation, the role of npm has expanded to fulfill the broader needs of the JavaScript and Node.js developer community to include management of front-end web applications, mobile applications and other JavaScript development tools and frameworks […] This visualization is intended to help you understand the role and scope of npm.”

Understanding NPM

11. SVG on the Web

An overview of SVG by Jake Giltsoff, getting you up to speed on how to use SVG on websites with some tips and tricks to help you along.

SVG on the Web

12. GreenSock Cheat Sheet

A quick reference in PDF format for using GreenSock the powerful JavaScript animation library.

GreenSock Cheat Sheet

13. JavaScript Graphing Library Comparison

An easy way to compare JavaScript graphing/charting libraries. Just hover over a tile and you’ll get info on supported chart types, pricing, and dependencies. You can also choose to filter the libraries by categories (chart types, pricing, options, and dependencies).

JavaScript Graphing Library Comparison

14. The Accessibility Cheatsheet

From Ire Aderinokun, this is a condensed version of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), supported by some practical examples.

The Accessibility Cheatsheet

15. AngularJS Style Guide

“The goal of this style guide is to present a set of best practices and style guidelines for one AngularJS application.”

AngularJS Style Guide

16. Default Browser Focus Outline Styles

This is a table that uses screenshots to display how the different browsers handle focus styles on various form elements in different situations.

Default Browser Focus Outline Styles

17. Flexbox in 5 Minutes

An interactive tour of all the major features of the new flexbox specification. Includes demos and allows you to play with the features right on the page.

Flexbox in 5 Minutes

18. Sass Functions Cheat Sheet

A searchable list of Sass functions (color, opacity, number, string, etc.) as a handy reference. You can download as a 2-page color or black-and-white PDF or LaTeX document.

Sass Functions Cheat Sheet

19. The State of Web Type

“Up-to-date data on support for type and typographic features on the web.”

The State of Web Type

20. ES6 Katas

“A simple website that lists various katas (small tasks) for learning ECMAScript 6 by doing it. Each kata links to tddbin and loads the according source code in there. All you have to do is fix the failing tests. And by doing so you are supposed to use and learn ES6 one small task and feature at a time.”

ES6 Katas

Honorable Mentions…

Got Any More?

Here are the previous posts in this series:

If you’ve built or know of another learning resource for front-end developers, drop it in the comments and I’ll consider it for a future post.

Louis Lazaris

Louis has been involved in the web dev industry since 2000, and is a co-editor of the HTML/CSS content on SitePoint. He blogs at Impressive Webs and curates Web Tools Weekly, a newsletter for front-end developers primarily focused on tools.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns