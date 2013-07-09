20 Amazing Websites with Full Video Backgrounds
Blogs
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Backgrounds are usually considered an afterthought — a simple start or the final finishing touch of a typical web design. While subtle backgrounds can fortify the other facets of your design, and gorgeous eye-grabbing graphics can garner attention, there are ways to make your design’s background even more versatile and effective. Nowadays, some sites are using video to fill the entire backgrounds of their web designs, and you can too. Try deviating from conventional wisdom that dictates that your background be simplistic and static. In today’s showcase, I hope to inspire you with these websites that feature full video backgrounds.
From Scratch
When Was the Last Time You Did Something for the First Time http://whenwasthelasttimeyoudidsomethingforthefirsttime.eastpak.com/
Life of Pi
The Art of Raw
What do you think about websites that employ full video backgrounds? Does it distract you or inspire you? Which of these, if any is your favorite?
Gabrielle is a creative type who specializes in graphic design, animation and photography.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns