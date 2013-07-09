Skip to main content

20 Amazing Websites with Full Video Backgrounds

By Gabrielle Gosha

Blogs

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Backgrounds are usually considered an afterthought — a simple start or the final finishing touch of a typical web design. While subtle backgrounds can fortify the other facets of your design, and gorgeous eye-grabbing graphics can garner attention, there are ways to make your design’s background even more versatile and effective. Nowadays, some sites are using video to fill the entire backgrounds of their web designs, and you can too. Try deviating from conventional wisdom that dictates that your background be simplistic and static. In today’s showcase, I hope to inspire you with these websites that feature full video backgrounds.

Uniqlock

uniqlock

Aaron Ohlmann

aaron ohlmann

From Scratch

from scratch

Sean O’brien

sean o'brien

Hanna the Movie

hanna

Marseille-Provence

marseille-provence

Matter

matter

Arcade Fire

arcade fire

Nike M6

m6

Working Element

working element

Random Dance

random dance

Squat Design

squat design

Marisa Passos

marisa passos

When Was the Last Time You Did Something for the First Time http://whenwasthelasttimeyoudidsomethingforthefirsttime.eastpak.com/

Gudrun & Gudrun

gudrun&gudrun

Goldfrapp

goldfrapp

Life of Pi 

life-of-pi

The Art of Raw

the art of raw

Ideal

ideal

Iuqo

iuqo

What do you think about websites that employ full video backgrounds? Does it distract you or inspire you? Which of these, if any is your favorite?

Gabrielle Gosha

Gabrielle is a creative type who specializes in graphic design, animation and photography.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns