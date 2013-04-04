Skip to main content

15 Creative and Artistic Contact Pages

By Gabrielle Gosha

Web designers spend countless hours creating the ideal website to reflect their personality or their (client’s) business. Despite the energy, effort, and talent utilized, many of these sites champion a one-way flow of information and leave interactivity with their clients — achieved usually through a contact page — as an afterthought.

Sometimes, you will find that the contact page doesn’t exist, isn’t functioning properly, or is nothing more than a generic, uninspired web form. (Who is going to take the time to fill out such a bland, tedious contact page?) If you are offering a service or just trying to gather like-minded individuals to create discussion, you are going to need an inviting contact page.

The contact page is typically your last chance to provide more information to your visitors before they go elsewhere, so having a functional design is critical. Today I’m sharing some creative contact pages that will hopefully inspire you to evaluate your current page design.

The Barrelhouse Flat

the barrelhouse flat_tn

Artisan Media

artisan meddia_tn

Spokes

spokes_tn

Envy Labs

envy labs_tn

Café Evoke

cafe evoke_tn

TokioLab

tokiolab_tn

Modo Luce

modo luce_tn

Applicom

applicom_tn

Red Tiki

red tiki_tn

Denise Chandler

denise chandler_tn

Gorgeous TV

gorgeoustv_tn

Christian Sparrow

christian sparrow_tn

Neopolitan Clothing

neopolitan clothing_tn

Online Department

online department_tn

IndoFolio

indofolio_tn

Gabrielle Gosha

Gabrielle is a creative type who specializes in graphic design, animation and photography.

