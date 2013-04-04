15 Creative and Artistic Contact Pages
Web designers spend countless hours creating the ideal website to reflect their personality or their (client’s) business. Despite the energy, effort, and talent utilized, many of these sites champion a one-way flow of information and leave interactivity with their clients — achieved usually through a contact page — as an afterthought.
Sometimes, you will find that the contact page doesn’t exist, isn’t functioning properly, or is nothing more than a generic, uninspired web form. (Who is going to take the time to fill out such a bland, tedious contact page?) If you are offering a service or just trying to gather like-minded individuals to create discussion, you are going to need an inviting contact page.
The contact page is typically your last chance to provide more information to your visitors before they go elsewhere, so having a functional design is critical. Today I’m sharing some creative contact pages that will hopefully inspire you to evaluate your current page design.
The Barrelhouse Flat
Artisan Media
Spokes
Envy Labs
Café Evoke
TokioLab
Modo Luce
Applicom
Red Tiki
Denise Chandler
Gorgeous TV
Christian Sparrow
Neopolitan Clothing
Online Department
IndoFolio
Gabrielle is a creative type who specializes in graphic design, animation and photography.
