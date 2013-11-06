10 A/B Testing and Mutivariate Online Tools
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In this post we are giving you our collection of 10 A/B Testing & Mutivariate Online tools you would find very useful for your next website optimization strategies. A simple process to test versions of your page and determine which produce positive results. Most of them are easy-to-use testing suites that provide A/B, multivariate, and split URL testing. Enjoy!
1. Growth Giant – A/B Testing that Maximizes Conversions
Optimize your website continuously and get maximum conversions with Growth Giant.
2. Visual Website Optimizer
An easy to use A/B testing tool that allows marketing professionals to create different versions of their websites and landing pages using a point-and-click editor (no HTML knowledge needed!)
3. Optimizely
Optimizely acts as your on-demand technical team, with technology that turns your creative changes into instantly generated and deployed code.
4. Vertster
Up to 50 times faster than the competition. No page tagging. No server to install. Clear competitive pricing. U.S. based support team.
5. PediAct
analyzes your website visitors’ behavior details and, based on the history of other customers, estimates how many email leads can generate for you per month.
6. Unbounce
Build a high-converting landing page, then publish to the web in a single click – all without any knowledge of HTML.
7. KickoffLabs
No coding experience required. Easy CMS. Send PPC & email traffic to optimized pages.
8. Lander
Lets you create beautiful landing pages for your social media, email and online marketing campaigns using an easy step-by-step process.
9. Split and A/B Testing Confidence Calculator
I created this calculator because all the calculators I found on the web did not include the maths behind them.
10. Personyze
Offers the most advanced SaaS platform in the market for real-time Visitor Segmentation and Website Personalization.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns