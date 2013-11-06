10 A/B Testing and Mutivariate Online Tools

In this post we are giving you our collection of 10 A/B Testing & Mutivariate Online tools you would find very useful for your next website optimization strategies. A simple process to test versions of your page and determine which produce positive results. Most of them are easy-to-use testing suites that provide A/B, multivariate, and split URL testing. Enjoy!

1. Growth Giant – A/B Testing that Maximizes Conversions

Optimize your website continuously and get maximum conversions with Growth Giant.



Source + Demo

2. Visual Website Optimizer

An easy to use A/B testing tool that allows marketing professionals to create different versions of their websites and landing pages using a point-and-click editor (no HTML knowledge needed!)



Source + Demo

3. Optimizely

Optimizely acts as your on-demand technical team, with technology that turns your creative changes into instantly generated and deployed code.



Source + Demo

4. Vertster

Up to 50 times faster than the competition. No page tagging. No server to install. Clear competitive pricing. U.S. based support team.



Source + Demo

5. PediAct

analyzes your website visitors’ behavior details and, based on the history of other customers, estimates how many email leads can generate for you per month.



Source + Demo

6. Unbounce

Build a high-converting landing page, then publish to the web in a single click – all without any knowledge of HTML.



Source + Demo

7. KickoffLabs

No coding experience required. Easy CMS. Send PPC & email traffic to optimized pages.



Source + Demo

8. Lander

Lets you create beautiful landing pages for your social media, email and online marketing campaigns using an easy step-by-step process.



Source + Demo

9. Split and A/B Testing Confidence Calculator

I created this calculator because all the calculators I found on the web did not include the maths behind them.



Source + Demo

10. Personyze

Offers the most advanced SaaS platform in the market for real-time Visitor Segmentation and Website Personalization.



Source + Demo