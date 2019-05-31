SitePoint Premium New Releases: Docker, Phoenix, VS Code + More

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

Phoenix Web Development

Learn functional programming through building a high-performance functional prototype of a web app from scratch using Elixir and Phoenix. Understand the Elixir Concurrency and parallelization model to build blazingly fast apps. Test, debug and deploy your web apps using the Phoenix framework.

Read Phoenix Web Development.

Debugging with Visual Studio Code: An Introduction

Learn to use Visual Studio Code’s built-in debugging features which permit easier debugging and variable monitoring. Discover how you can improve your debugging experience!

Read Debugging with Visual Studio Code: An Introduction.

Docker Cookbook Second Edition

Docker is an open source platform for building, shipping, managing, and securing containers. This book includes practical exmaples showing you how to manage containers efficiently; how to integrate with orchestration tools such as Kubernetes; and best practices on improving the efficiency and security of containers.

Read Docker Cookbook Second Edition.

Beginning ASP.NET 4.5.1 in C# and VB

This book covers how to get started with ASP.NET 4.5.1; how to overcome common HTML and CSS formatting problems; techniques for managing server controls; creating consistent page layouts; the ASP.NET state engine; modifying SQL data; and also jQuery, LINQ, the Entity Framework, and security.

Read Beginning ASP.NET 4.5.1 in C# and VB.

A Pocket Guide to HTML Email

Creating HTML emails is often thought of as an unpleasant and neglected part of web design, but email is hugely important for reaching out to your users, customers and clients. In this book, Andy shows you how to design and build responsive email your customers and clients will love to receive.

Read A Pocket Guide to HTML Email.

And More to Come…

We’re releasing new content on SitePoint Premium almost every day, so we’ll be back next week with the latest updates. And don’t forget: if you haven’t checked out our offering yet, take our library for a spin.