Simple Testing in Ruby Using Minitest
By Darren Jones
Ruby
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Writing tests for your app is kind of like ensuring that your car brakes will still work, even if you accidentally change the language of your sat-nav to German. Really, it’s about avoiding nasty surprises. Today, I’m going to show you how to write tests in Ruby using MiniTest. Enjoy!
Daz has been programming and building websites since the start of the millennium. He enjoys using Ruby and JavaScript and loves them both in their own special ways. He is the author of JavaScript: Novice to Ninja and Jump Start Sinatra. He also produced the 'Getting Started With Ruby' video tutorials for SitePoint and has written a number articles for SitePoint’s website. He was born in the city of Manchester and still lives there, where he teaches mathematics and enjoys playing water polo.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns