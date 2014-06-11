Daz has been programming and building websites since the start of the millennium. He enjoys using Ruby and JavaScript and loves them both in their own special ways. He is the author of JavaScript: Novice to Ninja and Jump Start Sinatra. He also produced the 'Getting Started With Ruby' video tutorials for SitePoint and has written a number articles for SitePoint’s website. He was born in the city of Manchester and still lives there, where he teaches mathematics and enjoys playing water polo.