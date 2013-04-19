RIP HTML5 <hgroup> Element

Do you use the hgroup element in your mark-up? It’s probably best not to — the tag is being dropped from the HTML5 specification.

We normally think of HTML5 specifications receiving additional features, such as the new <main> element. However, elements can be removed if they offer no compelling benefits.

hgroup represented the heading of a section and normally contained two or more h1 to h6 child elements, e.g.

<hgroup> <h1>My Main Heading</h1> <h2>A sub-heading</h2> </hgroup>

Did you ever use it? I can recall one occasion and, even then, it was primarily for use as a CSS hook and could have easily been a div or section . The request to remove it came from Steve Faulkner:

hgroup does not convey clearly that a particular heading is a sub-heading

does not convey clearly that a particular heading is a sub-heading heading semantics are still exposed regardless of an outer hgroup

the specification stated all hgroup headings must be concatenated for accessibility, i.e. the title would become “My Main Heading A sub-heading”

headings must be concatenated for accessibility, i.e. the title would become “My Main Heading A sub-heading” hgroup did not have at least two reasonably complete interoperable implementations, i.e. it was a div by another name

did not have at least two reasonably complete interoperable implementations, i.e. it was a by another name few sites implement the hgroup element

No reasonable use-cases were forthcoming so hgroup will ultimately disappear from the HTML5 specification. There is a possibility it will morph into another element offering better semantics, but those debates are yet to occur.

No … I Use hgroup On Every Page!