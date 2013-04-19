RIP HTML5 <hgroup> Element
Do you use the
hgroup element in your mark-up? It’s probably best not to — the tag is being dropped from the HTML5 specification.
We normally think of HTML5 specifications receiving additional features, such as the new <main> element. However, elements can be removed if they offer no compelling benefits.
hgroup represented the heading of a section and normally contained two or more
h1 to
h6 child elements, e.g.
<hgroup>
<h1>My Main Heading</h1>
<h2>A sub-heading</h2>
</hgroup>
Did you ever use it? I can recall one occasion and, even then, it was primarily for use as a CSS hook and could have easily been a
div or
section. The request to remove it came from Steve Faulkner:
hgroupdoes not convey clearly that a particular heading is a sub-heading
- heading semantics are still exposed regardless of an outer
hgroup
- the specification stated all
hgroupheadings must be concatenated for accessibility, i.e. the title would become “My Main Heading A sub-heading”
hgroupdid not have at least two reasonably complete interoperable implementations, i.e. it was a
divby another name
- few sites implement the
hgroupelement
No reasonable use-cases were forthcoming so
hgroup will ultimately disappear from the HTML5 specification. There is a possibility it will morph into another element offering better semantics, but those debates are yet to occur.
No … I Use hgroup On Every Page!
The removal of
hgroup will make little difference to your daily coding efforts. Most browsers already support it and, even in a new applications,
hgroup would be treated the same as any unknown tag. That said, it’s probably best to avoid using
hgroup in new projects since HTML validators will eventually report an error.
