Wordpress-Gutenberg/React: MediaUpload?

I’m trying to make a Gutenberg block that will let me select/upload multiple images from the WordPress Media Manager. I’m totally new to React and building Gutenberg blocks.

Ideally what I’d like to have is a button in the Inspector Controls that opens the Media Manager, and then save the IDs of the selected media to an object/array in block $attributes.

I’ve tried over a dozen different combinations to try to get the to work, but it breaks the block every time. The console log has a very generic “not defined” error.

Where’s what I have so far for my edit.js