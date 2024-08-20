Sanity Check: Using data- attributes to pass to javascript?

I am building a Wordpress Gutenberg block based on the Lightgallery JS plugin, which uses a JSON object to initialize the gallery. I want to use PHP to create an element such as <div id="gallery-container" class="lcp-gallery inline" data-closable="false" data-container="gallery-container" data-dynamic="true" data-plugins="lgVideo,lgThumbnail" ..." and then have the javascript parse the data- attributes to initialize the gallery.

What I’m trying to avoid is to have to use PHP to echo out the javascript (since each gallery can have different settings).

Does this make sense? Is there anything wrong with doing it this way?