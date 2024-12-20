React: handling updating settings without breaking component?

I’m building a Wordpress Gutenberg plugin that uses the Lightgallery javascript plugin.

I have an object called lgSettings that defines all of the LightGallery settings (of which there are a few dozen), and a control for each of those settings.

The lgSettings object gets saved inside the attributes objects for use on the backend for rendering.

I have my component built as follows, and it works fine on intial page load, but when I change one of the settings, it will no longer open. It’s as if it’s trying to open, because the image will enlarge a bit and start moving to the center of the window, but then it disappears. I can’t quite suss out what is changing in terms of the html elements or their CSS that’s making it do that…

import LightGallery from 'lightgallery/react'; import lgZoom from 'lightgallery/plugins/zoom'; import lgHash from 'lightgallery/plugins/hash'; import 'lightgallery/css/lightgallery.css'; const LcpGallery = (props) => { const [settings, setSettings] = useState({ elementClassNames: 'lcp-gallery grid', plugins: [], zoom: false, hash: false, download: false }); const lightGallery = useRef(null); // onInit callback to initialize the lightGallery instance const onInit = useCallback((detail) => { if (detail) { lightGallery.current = detail.instance; } }, []); // Update settings based on the props useEffect(() => { console.log("Props received:", props); const plugins = []; // Convert plugin strings to actual plugin functions if (props.plugins) { props.plugins.forEach((plugin) => { console.log(`Adding plugin: ${plugin}`); if (plugin === 'lgZoom') { plugins.push(lgZoom); // Add lgZoom function } else if (plugin === 'lgHash') { plugins.push(lgHash); // Add lgHash function } }); } // Update settings with new plugins and options setSettings((prevSettings) => ({ ...prevSettings, plugins, // Updated plugins zoom: props.zoom || false, // Default zoom option hash: props.hash || false, // Default hash option download: props.download || false })); }, [props]); // Reinitialize gallery when settings change (with careful timing) useEffect(() => { console.log("Settings changed:", settings); // Check if gallery instance exists and only refresh if initialized if (lightGallery.current) { console.log("Refreshing gallery..."); lightGallery.current.refresh(); // Refresh the gallery instance } }, [settings]); return ( <LightGallery ref={lightGallery} plugins={settings.plugins} elementClassNames={settings.elementClassNames} zoom={settings.zoom} hash={settings.hash} download={settings.download} onInit={onInit} // Pass the onInit callback to initialize the gallery instance > {/* Gallery Items */} <a data-lg-size="1600-1067" className="gallery-item" data-src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609342122563-a43ac8917a3a?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1600&q=80" data-sub-html="<h4>Photo by - <a href='https://unsplash.com/@tobbes_rd' >Tobias Rademacher </a></h4><p> Location - <a href='https://unsplash.com/s/photos/puezgruppe%2C-wolkenstein-in-gr%C3%B6den%2C-s%C3%BCdtirol%2C-italien'>Puezgruppe, Wolkenstein in Gröden, Südtirol, Italien</a>layers of blue.</p>" > <img alt="layers of blue." className="img-responsive" src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609342122563-a43ac8917a3a?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" /> </a> <a data-lg-size="1600-2400" className="gallery-item" data-src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1608481337062-4093bf3ed404?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1600&q=80" data-sub-html="<h4>Photo by - <a href='https://unsplash.com/@therawhunter' >Massimiliano Morosinotto </a></h4><p> Location - <a href='https://unsplash.com/s/photos/tre-cime-di-lavaredo%2C-italia'>Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Italia</a>This is the Way</p>" > <img className="img-responsive" src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1608481337062-4093bf3ed404?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" /> </a> </LightGallery> ); }; export default LcpGallery;

<LcpGallery {...attributes.lgSettings} />

And an example of a control to change the settings is {/* Zoom Settings - Zoom requires lgZoom plugin */} <ToggleControl label={__('Enable Zoom', 'lcp')} checked={lgSettings.zoom} onChange={(value) => { // Update autoplay setAttributes({ lgSettings: { ...lgSettings, zoom: value, // Update the zoom setting plugins: value ? [...lgSettings.plugins, 'lgZoom'] // Add lgFullScreen plugin if enabled : lgSettings.plugins.filter(plugin => plugin !== 'lgZoom'), // Remove lgFullScreen plugin if disabled }, }); }} />

Essentially what I am trying to do is pass the attributes.lgSettings object to the component, since that object contains all of the necessary settings, and then refresh the component when with the new settings when a setting changes.