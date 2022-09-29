Media handle upload multi-file upload form data fetch

PHP
#1

Hello, How do you upload a file from formdata multi-file upload. I am sending data from JS formdata to PHP and then trying to upload using media_handle_upload. I can do this with file upload but not file uploads.

JS and PHP below

var ins = document.getElementById('lf_Input_3').files.length;
        for (var x = 0; x < ins; x++) {
            data.append("multifiles[]", document.getElementById('lf_Input_3').files[x]);
        }

       $count = count($_POST['multifiles']);
             for ($i = 0; $i < $count; $i++) {
                 $file = $_POST['multifiles'][$i];
                 $lfattachmentid = media_handle_upload( $file, $post_id );
        }```