Media handle upload multi-file upload form data fetch

Hello, How do you upload a file from formdata multi-file upload. I am sending data from JS formdata to PHP and then trying to upload using media_handle_upload. I can do this with file upload but not file uploads.

JS and PHP below

var ins = document.getElementById('lf_Input_3').files.length; for (var x = 0; x < ins; x++) { data.append("multifiles[]", document.getElementById('lf_Input_3').files[x]); }