Why would a link to close an overlay "takeover" popup would be clicked only from console but not from userscript?

I try to emulate a click on a button that closes a “takeover” popup (a popup that takes over the screen of a website and won’t go away until you close it).

This button is the third link in a row.

This doesn’t work in console:

document.querySelector(.x).remove();

But, this does work in console:

document.querySelectorAll('a')[2].click();

Anyway, my actual problem is that both codes don’t work from a userscript.

I didn’t find an element containing a shadowRoot property so I don’t think that this concept is related here.

After the button is clicked (manually or emulated) and the tab webpage is refreshed, the popup will no longer appear; the popup appears only after a new tab with the same webpage is opened, so this may have to do with sessionStorage .

So the code that works in console but fails in a userscript is the following:

// ==UserScript== // @name x // @match https://example.com/ // @run-at document-start // ==/UserScript== window.setInterval ( ()=>{ document.querySelectorAll('a')[2].click(); }, 100);

I am not sure that JavaScript is the best way to go here, I might need some “Meta JavaScript” approach such as some browser extension to record a macro action (Selenium, Ui.Vision RPA, etc.) or, given that I operate my computer with Windows 11 Home, utilizing some macro action from AutoHotkey.

Anyway, how would you deal with such a problem?