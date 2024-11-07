Why would a link to close an overlay "takeover" popup would be clicked only from console but not from userscript?

I try to emulate a click on a button that closes a “takeover” popup (a popup that takes over the screen of a website and won’t go away until you close it).
This button is the third link in a row.
This doesn’t work in console:
document.querySelector(.x).remove();
But, this does work in console:
document.querySelectorAll('a')[2].click();
Anyway, my actual problem is that both codes don’t work from a userscript.
- I didn’t find an element containing a shadowRoot property so I don’t think that this concept is related here.
- After the button is clicked (manually or emulated) and the tab webpage is refreshed, the popup will no longer appear; the popup appears only after a new tab with the same webpage is opened, so this may have to do with
sessionStorage.
So the code that works in console but fails in a userscript is the following:
// ==UserScript==
// @name x
// @match https://example.com/
// @run-at document-start
// ==/UserScript==
window.setInterval ( ()=>{
document.querySelectorAll('a')[2].click();
}, 100);
I am not sure that JavaScript is the best way to go here, I might need some “Meta JavaScript” approach such as some browser extension to record a macro action (Selenium, Ui.Vision RPA, etc.) or, given that I operate my computer with Windows 11 Home, utilizing some macro action from AutoHotkey.
Anyway, how would you deal with such a problem?