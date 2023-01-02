Autoselect item with userscript

Hi, I’m using this website and trying to autoselect Biblioteca Morante with this userscript, where am I wrong? Thank you!
(function() {
'use strict';
document.querySelector("button[class='syw-comboselect-trigger']").click();document.querySelector("li[data-group='GR_10'] a[title]").click();document.querySelector("li[data-cd='RMBO2'] a[class='select']").click();
})();
I’m going to guess from the way that page loads that the element doesnt exist when the script tries to execute.
You’d have to wait for it to exist then execute on it.
Something to the tune of…
function wait() {
if(document.querySelector("button[class='syw-comboselect-trigger']") == null) {
setTimeout(wait,1000);
} else {
document.querySelector("button[class='syw-comboselect-trigger']").click();
document.querySelector("li[data-group='GR_10'] a[title]").click();
document.querySelector("li[data-cd='RMBO2'] a[class='select']").click();
}
}
wait();
EDIT: Gotta actually call the function at the end, Marc. slaps own wrist
Thank you, m_hutley, works great! What about “Libri moderni”?
so… the browser wont let you open two dropdowns at the same time. That’s just the browser doing browser things.
You dont have to be able to see it to click it tho.
document.querySelector("li[data-value='tmatm']").click();
Thanks, I discovered setting the same Timeout the two scripts can work together both in Chrome and in Firefox…