Autoselect item with userscript

I’m going to guess from the way that page loads that the element doesnt exist when the script tries to execute.

You’d have to wait for it to exist then execute on it.

Something to the tune of…

function wait() { if(document.querySelector("button[class='syw-comboselect-trigger']") == null) { setTimeout(wait,1000); } else { document.querySelector("button[class='syw-comboselect-trigger']").click(); document.querySelector("li[data-group='GR_10'] a[title]").click(); document.querySelector("li[data-cd='RMBO2'] a[class='select']").click(); } } wait();

EDIT: Gotta actually call the function at the end, Marc. slaps own wrist