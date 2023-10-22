How to select an element in a shadow root?

A JavaScript popup, represented in a shadow root or alternatively in a shadow DOM, contains an element which I want to remove, so to remove it, I have tried the folliwing commands in my web browser’s console.

document.querySelector('.Button__button--11-4-12').remove();

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘remove’)

at :1:51

document.shadowRoot.querySelector('.Button__button--11-4-12').remove();

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘querySelector’)

at :1:21

document.querySelectorAll('*').forEach((element) => { if (element.classList.contains('Button__button--11-4-12')) { element.remove(); } });

undefined

What have I done wrong?