How to select an element in a shadow root?

JavaScript
1

A JavaScript popup, represented in a shadow root or alternatively in a shadow DOM, contains an element which I want to remove, so to remove it, I have tried the folliwing commands in my web browser’s console.

document.querySelector('.Button__button--11-4-12').remove();

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘remove’)
at :1:51

document.shadowRoot.querySelector('.Button__button--11-4-12').remove();

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘querySelector’)
at :1:21

document.querySelectorAll('*').forEach((element) => {
    if (element.classList.contains('Button__button--11-4-12')) {
        element.remove();
    }
});

undefined

What have I done wrong?

2

Hi @bendqh1, are you sure the shadow root is actually attached to the document body (which would be rather unusual) and not to some popup container element / web component? Then you might access that element’s shadow root like e.g.:

const popupElement = document.getElementById('my-popup')
const button = popupElement.shadowRoot.querySelector('.Button__button--11-4-12')
// ...

Note that the shadow root might also have been attached in closed mode though, in which case you won’t be able to access its contents at all.