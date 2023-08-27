Script tampermonkey

(function() {
‘use strict’;
// Function to automatically click the button.
function autoClickButton() {
var targetButton = document.querySelector('button.css-1p94a1z');
if (targetButton !== null) {
var buttonText = targetButton.querySelector('.css-vww2j2').textContent;
if (buttonText === 'Únete a rain') {
targetButton.click();
console.log('DONE'); // Print "DONE" to the console
}
}
}
// Wait for the document to be ready before attempting the click.
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
// Execute the function with a slight delay to ensure the button is present in the DOM.
setTimeout(autoClickButton, 1000); // Adjust the delay as needed.
});
})();
i got a probleme with this script
The button i want to click automatic is this when i inspect element
Únete a rain
but he doesnt click can somebody help me to fix it pls is a dynamic button who appears every :28 and diseapears at :30 and same to 58 at :00
ChatGPT do me the script over because i dont know nothing about javascript .
If somebody can help me , the website is Clash.gg , and the " button " join rain appears on chat at :28 and :58
pls help im on for now 5 days and i cant fix it i realy start to feel bad , and ty