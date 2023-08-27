Script tampermonkey

(function() {

‘use strict’;

// Function to automatically click the button. function autoClickButton() { var targetButton = document.querySelector('button.css-1p94a1z'); if (targetButton !== null) { var buttonText = targetButton.querySelector('.css-vww2j2').textContent; if (buttonText === 'Únete a rain') { targetButton.click(); console.log('DONE'); // Print "DONE" to the console } } } // Wait for the document to be ready before attempting the click. document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { // Execute the function with a slight delay to ensure the button is present in the DOM. setTimeout(autoClickButton, 1000); // Adjust the delay as needed. });

})();

i got a probleme with this script

The button i want to click automatic is this when i inspect element

Únete a rain

but he doesnt click can somebody help me to fix it pls is a dynamic button who appears every :28 and diseapears at :30 and same to 58 at :00

ChatGPT do me the script over because i dont know nothing about javascript .

If somebody can help me , the website is Clash.gg , and the " button " join rain appears on chat at :28 and :58

pls help im on for now 5 days and i cant fix it i realy start to feel bad , and ty