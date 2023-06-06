Why my new blog is not crawled by google?

I have submitted the URL in GSC 4 times but it’s showing an error.
and not getting indexed. I am trying to index the URL for the last 1 week.
Please help me the error as it’s not getting crawled?
Hi @info3235 — Are you following the advice listed here (such as the first option)?
“Showing an error”… can you be… any more specific?
@ralphm thank you for the blog suggestion but I m submitting the same way but not indexing and showing an error.
Did you read post #3?
Yes
but mine is bit different it’s not recognizing url but i hav edone it all right.
so Googlebot hasnt crawled the site yet. You’ll have to wait until the bot crawls the page and processes it.
how much time it will take to crawl it because it has been over 2 weeks and still has not crawled.
4 weeks 12 days 52 hours 77 minutes and 99 seconds.
No, seriously. Noone can tell you the answer to that question. Weeks, months, depends on Googlebot and whatever prioritization/sorting algorithms it uses.