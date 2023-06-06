Why my new blog is not crawled by google?

Marketing
1

I have submitted the URL in GSC 4 times but it’s showing an error.
and not getting indexed. I am trying to index the URL for the last 1 week.

Please help me the error as it’s not getting crawled?

2

Hi @info3235 — Are you following the advice listed here (such as the first option)?

How to submit URLs to Google

3

“Showing an error”… can you be… any more specific?

4

@ralphm thank you for the blog suggestion but I m submitting the same way but not indexing and showing an error.

5

Did you read post #3?

6

Yes
but mine is bit different it’s not recognizing url but i hav edone it all right.

7

yaa, I am attaching the ss of error please have a look.

Screenshot 2023-05-31 180800
Screenshot 2023-05-31 1808001332×757 41.1 KB

8

so Googlebot hasnt crawled the site yet. You’ll have to wait until the bot crawls the page and processes it.

9

how much time it will take to crawl it because it has been over 2 weeks and still has not crawled.

10

4 weeks 12 days 52 hours 77 minutes and 99 seconds.

No, seriously. Noone can tell you the answer to that question. Weeks, months, depends on Googlebot and whatever prioritization/sorting algorithms it uses.