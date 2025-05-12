Why is google not indexing my pages?

Marketing
1

Hey everyone,

I’m working on https://lunanotes.io, and I’m running into an indexing issue.

Google Search Console shows 1.28K pages as “Crawled - Currently Not Indexed”, the pages are generated with AI using a free tool that summarizes YouTube videos into structured posts.

Each video gets its own public page with metadata, semantic HTML, and structured data. They’re fast, mobile-friendly, and all are included in the sitemap. There are no noindex tags, and crawl stats look normal.

image
image1916×1142 136 KB

Any ideas why Google might crawl these pages but skip indexing them?

Thanks in advance!

2

Well what does the page identify are the “9 reasons” it says under your non-indexed pages?