Why is google not indexing my pages?

Hey everyone,

I’m working on https://lunanotes.io, and I’m running into an indexing issue.

Google Search Console shows 1.28K pages as “Crawled - Currently Not Indexed”, the pages are generated with AI using a free tool that summarizes YouTube videos into structured posts.

Each video gets its own public page with metadata, semantic HTML, and structured data. They’re fast, mobile-friendly, and all are included in the sitemap. There are no noindex tags, and crawl stats look normal.

Any ideas why Google might crawl these pages but skip indexing them?

Thanks in advance!