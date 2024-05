So almost all pages of my blog prahladyeri.github.io are indexed by Google except a few like this one which isn’t so popular and nor do I remember sharing it widely.

But even if I didn’t share, Google should know about it since it’s the omniscient one, right? And if it knows, why didn’t it index this particular page? Can you find something odd about this page which can cause it to not get indexed unlike the other pages of this same website?