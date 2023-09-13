Why include these specific css files?Also my font-awesome.min file is not working when included like this

Font awesome has a guide on how to use them locally so I would refer to the documentation.

fontawesome.com Host Font Awesome Yourself The internet's icon library + toolkit. Used by millions of designers, devs, & content creators. Open-source. Always free. Always awesome.

Font awesome icons are fonts so you need to have the resources loaded locally just as you would with a normal custom font.

Regarding the other files you listed then only you can answer that question? Why did you add them?

Or did you just copy something you saw?

Whether you need them or not depends on whether you are using something that relies on them. For example one css file refers to charts so I assume you have loaded some chart plugin that needs them? If not why is the css file there? If it came bundled with a plug-in then you probably need them.