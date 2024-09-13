Show an icon

HTML & CSS
1

Good morning,

My phone icon is not visible even though I have declared the kit and the line of code in the head

Do you have an idea?

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Travel .</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
    <script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/236c56896e.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
</head>

<body>

    <header>
        <div class="logo-div">
            <div class="logo">
                <p>Travel<span>.</span></p>
            </div>
        </div>
        <ul>
            <li><a href="#">Home</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">Destinations</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">Pricing</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">Reviews</a></li>
        </ul>

        <div class="btn-header">
            <button class="btn">
                <i class="fa-solid fa-phone"></i>
                <span>Réserver</span>
            </button>
        </div>
    </header>

</body>

</html>