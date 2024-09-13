Show an icon

Good morning,
My phone icon is not visible even though I have declared the kit and the line of code in the head
Do you have an idea?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Travel .</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
<script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/236c56896e.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
</head>
<body>
<header>
<div class="logo-div">
<div class="logo">
<p>Travel<span>.</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<ul>
<li><a href="#">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Destinations</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Pricing</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Reviews</a></li>
</ul>
<div class="btn-header">
<button class="btn">
<i class="fa-solid fa-phone"></i>
<span>Réserver</span>
</button>
</div>
</header>
</body>
</html>