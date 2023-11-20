Why have the discovered URLs disappeared?

In my Google Search Console account, the URLs of my website https://www.agustipardo.es that had been discovered and were waiting to be indexed have disappeared. In the attached graph, you can see how a few days ago, there was a peak in discovered pages, and suddenly all of them disappeared, leaving only two indexed. However, in the section “Currently discovered, not indexed,” it still shows 64, but when entering that section, it is empty.

The pages on my website have not changed in content, quantity, or URL. Google Search Console has already analyzed the sitemap of my website. I haven’t been able to solve it since the URLs don’t show any indication of an error in their discovery or crawling; they simply don’t appear. I don’t know how to attempt to fix the URLs for indexing, as there is no specific error information. Can someone help me get these URLs discovered and then indexed?