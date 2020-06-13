Scandir function not working on Live server

<?php function pre_r($array){ echo "<pre>"; print_r($array); echo "</pre>"; } $local_dir = 'http://html.trafficopedia.com/all/app/Filescletec/glamorousnap/'; $files = scandir($local_dir); pre_r($files);

Live Link

Is there a way we can get this working on the Live server.

Current error:

**Warning** : scandir(./all/app/Filescletec/glamorousnap/): failed to open dir: No such file or directory in **/h**