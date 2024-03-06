Which programming field has better income?

Community
1

Hello,
Which programming field has better income? For example, system programming, web development, mobile programming, etc.

Any idea welcomed.

Thank you.

2

Wrong question to ask. They all make money and it is completely situational as to how much you can make. You are a web developer at Google in San Francisco and you are going to make more than a system developer in Detroit. Or perhaps less if that system developer works at Ford as their lead system developer in charge of all onboard car systems.

The better question is, what do you find most interesting to do and where is that market that will pay for that thing?

2 Likes
3

Impossible to answer. Too many factors come into play

  • Location
    • to go with location is cost of living. Some places are much more expensive to live so need a much higher salary than others.
  • Demand for the skillset, and supply of workers with those skillsets
    • right now, mainframe workers are demanding outrageous sums of money because there aren’t a whole lot of people who have those skillsets. I could make double what I make now if I wanted to venture back into the mainframe side of the workforce, but I choose not to because I enjoy my current work.
  • Companies looking to hire
2 Likes