Hello,
Which programming field has better income? For example, system programming, web development, mobile programming, etc.
Any idea welcomed.
Thank you.
Wrong question to ask. They all make money and it is completely situational as to how much you can make. You are a web developer at Google in San Francisco and you are going to make more than a system developer in Detroit. Or perhaps less if that system developer works at Ford as their lead system developer in charge of all onboard car systems.
The better question is, what do you find most interesting to do and where is that market that will pay for that thing?
Impossible to answer. Too many factors come into play