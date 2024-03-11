Which programming field has better income?

Today? Tomorrow? This year? In 10 years? For how long?

If you want a long lucrative career, do your research and narrow down the fields that are likely to have some longevity. Pick out programming technologies with growth potential, and always, always be prepared (and excited) for change, because it will come!

I started my programming career in 1970, with COBOL, BASIC and RPG. Most of the technologies mentioned in this post weren’t even invented then. No web, no internet, no interactive terminals. In the past 50+ years I’ve learned multiple programming languages, have worn many hats. Always, I thrived in areas where change was “in the air”, and moved on when I could detect the smell of stagnation. Do the same, and you’ll be rewarded in many ways, not just financially.

If you want specific recommendations from an old timer (still coding BTW), learn Rust, Javascript, Typescript, HTML and CSS, and keep up to date.