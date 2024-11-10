Which Plugin Do You Use for Internal Linking?

I’m currently looking to optimize the internal linking structure of my site to improve SEO and user engagement. An effective internal linking strategy not only helps distribute page authority but also guides visitors to related content, which can boost time spent on the site and reduce bounce rates.

I’ve come across a plugin called Link Whisper, which automates the internal linking process by suggesting relevant links as you create content. It’s praised for its AI-driven suggestions that help you build a stronger internal link profile, potentially boosting SEO.

Have any of you used Link Whisper? If so, what are your thoughts? Are there other internal linking plugins that you’d recommend? I’d love to hear about other tools you’ve tried, their features, and how they compare in terms of ease of use, performance, and impact on SEO.