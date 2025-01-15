Which platform is better for marketing: YouTube Shorts or TikTok?

With over 100 million daily active users in the US, YouTube surpasses TikTok’s 50 million.Both platforms offer unique benefits and drawbacks. If you had to select only one for audience building, which would you choose?
I would choose YouTube. The reason is that Tiktok is on the verge of being blocked and this can negatively affect business. In turn, YouTube Shores also offers Tick-tock features, but there are differences, especially in the selection of videos and its promotion. Advertising will be more useful on YouTube, in general, it is worth following the policy here to understand.