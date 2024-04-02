Where should I add start?

Hello,
I have no experience with NodeJS and I want to create a NodeJS container. The Dockerfile is as follows:
FROM node:latest
RUN mkdir -p /usr/src/app
WORKDIR /usr/src/app
COPY package.json /usr/src/app/
RUN npm install
RUN npm update
COPY ./ /usr/src/app
EXPOSE 3000
CMD npm run
The package.json and index.js files are as follows:
{
"name": "docker-nodejs",
"version": "1.0.0",
"main": "index.js",
"license": "MIT",
"scripts": {
"prettify": "prettier -l --write \"**/*.js\"",
"test": "jest",
"dev": "nodemon --inspect=0.0.0.0:9229 -L /usr/src/app/src/index.js"
},
"dependencies": {
"express": "^4.18.2",
"pg": "^8.11.2",
"sqlite3": "^5.1.2",
"uuid": "^9.0.0",
"wait-port": "^1.0.4"
},
"resolutions": {
"ansi-regex": "5.0.1"
},
"prettier": {
"trailingComma": "all",
"tabWidth": 4,
"useTabs": false,
"semi": true,
"singleQuote": true
},
"devDependencies": {
"jest": "^29.6.2",
"nodemon": "^3.0.1",
"prettier": "^2.7.1"
}
}
And:
const http = require('http')
const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
res.writeHead(200, { 'content-type': 'text/html' })
if (req.url === '/') {
res.write('<h1>Node and Nginx on Docker is Working</h1>')
res.end()
} else {
res.write('<h1>404 Nout Found</h1>')
res.end()
}
})
server.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000, () => console.log(`server running on ${server.address().port}`))
When I run the container, I see the following error message:
Attaching to Node
Node | npm ERR! Missing script: "start"
Node | npm ERR!
Node | npm ERR! Did you mean one of these?
Node | npm ERR! npm star # Mark your favorite packages
Node | npm ERR! npm stars # View packages marked as favorites
Node | npm ERR!
Node | npm ERR! To see a list of scripts, run:
Node | npm ERR! npm run
Node |
Node | npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in: /root/.npm/_logs/2024-04-02T14_08_57_119Z-debug-0.log
Node exited with code 1
What is wrong?
Thank you.