Where should I add start?

Hello,

I have no experience with NodeJS and I want to create a NodeJS container. The Dockerfile is as follows:

FROM node:latest RUN mkdir -p /usr/src/app WORKDIR /usr/src/app COPY package.json /usr/src/app/ RUN npm install RUN npm update COPY ./ /usr/src/app EXPOSE 3000 CMD npm run

The package.json and index.js files are as follows:

{ "name": "docker-nodejs", "version": "1.0.0", "main": "index.js", "license": "MIT", "scripts": { "prettify": "prettier -l --write \"**/*.js\"", "test": "jest", "dev": "nodemon --inspect=0.0.0.0:9229 -L /usr/src/app/src/index.js" }, "dependencies": { "express": "^4.18.2", "pg": "^8.11.2", "sqlite3": "^5.1.2", "uuid": "^9.0.0", "wait-port": "^1.0.4" }, "resolutions": { "ansi-regex": "5.0.1" }, "prettier": { "trailingComma": "all", "tabWidth": 4, "useTabs": false, "semi": true, "singleQuote": true }, "devDependencies": { "jest": "^29.6.2", "nodemon": "^3.0.1", "prettier": "^2.7.1" } }

And:

const http = require('http') const server = http.createServer((req, res) => { res.writeHead(200, { 'content-type': 'text/html' }) if (req.url === '/') { res.write('<h1>Node and Nginx on Docker is Working</h1>') res.end() } else { res.write('<h1>404 Nout Found</h1>') res.end() } }) server.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000, () => console.log(`server running on ${server.address().port}`))

When I run the container, I see the following error message:

Attaching to Node Node | npm ERR! Missing script: "start" Node | npm ERR! Node | npm ERR! Did you mean one of these? Node | npm ERR! npm star # Mark your favorite packages Node | npm ERR! npm stars # View packages marked as favorites Node | npm ERR! Node | npm ERR! To see a list of scripts, run: Node | npm ERR! npm run Node | Node | npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in: /root/.npm/_logs/2024-04-02T14_08_57_119Z-debug-0.log Node exited with code 1

What is wrong?

Thank you.