Nginx cannot run JavaScript files!

Hello,
The Dockerfile is as follows:
FROM node:latest
RUN mkdir -p /usr/src/app
WORKDIR /usr/src/app
COPY ./www/package.json /usr/src/app/package.json
RUN npm install
RUN npm update
COPY ./www /usr/src/app
EXPOSE 3000
The YAML file is as follows:
version: '3.9'
services:
nodejs:
container_name: Node
build:
context: .
dockerfile: Dockerfile
command: npm start
volumes:
- ./www:/usr/src/app
expose:
- "3000"
nginx:
image: nginx:latest
container_name: Nginx-NodeJS
ports:
- '80:80'
volumes:
- ./default.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
- ./www:/usr/share/nginx/html
depends_on:
- nodejs
links:
- nodejs
The default.conf file is as follows:
server {
listen 80;
server_name default_server;
error_log /var/log/nginx/error.system-default.log;
access_log /var/log/nginx/access.system-default.log;
charset utf-8;
root /usr/share/nginx/html;
index index.html index.php index.js;
location ~ \.js$ {
proxy_pass http://nodejs:3000;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
}
location / {
autoindex on;
try_files $uri $uri/ $uri.html =404;
}
}
The index.js file is as follows:
const http = require('http')
const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
res.writeHead(200, { 'content-type': 'text/html' })
if (req.url === '/') {
res.write('<h1>Node and Nginx on Docker is Working</h1>')
res.end()
} else {
res.write('<h1>404 Nout Found</h1>')
res.end()
}
})
server.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000, () => console.log(`server running on ${server.address().port}`))
the Node.js container is running:
Node |
Node | > docker-nodejs@1.0.0 start
Node | > node index.js
Node |
Node | server running on 3000
But Nginx can’t see Node.js:
# curl http://localhost/index.js
<h1>404 Nout Found</h1>
When I move the
proxy_pass line http://nodejs:3000; to
location / , then:
# curl http://localhost
<h1>Node and Nginx on Docker is Working</h1>
#
# curl http://localhost/index.js
const http = require('http')
const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
res.writeHead(200, { 'content-type': 'text/html' })
if (req.url === '/') {
res.write('<h1>Node and Nginx on Docker is Working</h1>')
res.end()
} else {
res.write('<h1>404 Nout Found</h1>')
res.end()
}
})
server.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000, () => console.log('server running on ${server.address().port}'))
Apparently, the problem is solved, but the JavaScript file does not run.
What is wrong?
Thank you.