Nginx cannot run JavaScript files!

Server Config
1

Hello,
The Dockerfile is as follows:

FROM node:latest

RUN mkdir -p /usr/src/app
WORKDIR /usr/src/app

COPY ./www/package.json /usr/src/app/package.json
RUN npm install
RUN npm update

COPY ./www /usr/src/app

EXPOSE 3000

The YAML file is as follows:

version: '3.9'
services:
    nodejs:
      container_name: Node
      build:
         context: .
         dockerfile: Dockerfile
      command: npm start
      volumes:
        - ./www:/usr/src/app
      expose:
        - "3000"
    nginx:
      image: nginx:latest
      container_name: Nginx-NodeJS
      ports:
        - '80:80'
      volumes:
        - ./default.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
        - ./www:/usr/share/nginx/html
      depends_on:
        - nodejs
      links:
        - nodejs

The default.conf file is as follows:

server {
   listen 80;
   server_name default_server;
   error_log  /var/log/nginx/error.system-default.log;
   access_log /var/log/nginx/access.system-default.log;
   charset utf-8;

   root /usr/share/nginx/html;
   index index.html index.php index.js;

location ~ \.js$ {
    proxy_pass http://nodejs:3000;          
    proxy_http_version 1.1;
    proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
    proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
    proxy_set_header Host $host;
    proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
  }

    location / {
     autoindex on;
     try_files $uri $uri/ $uri.html =404;
    }
}

The index.js file is as follows:

const http = require('http')
const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
	res.writeHead(200, { 'content-type': 'text/html' })

	if (req.url === '/') {
		res.write('<h1>Node and Nginx on Docker is Working</h1>')
		res.end()
	} else {
		res.write('<h1>404 Nout Found</h1>')
		res.end()
	}
})

server.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000, () => console.log(`server running on ${server.address().port}`))

the Node.js container is running:

Node  |
Node  | > docker-nodejs@1.0.0 start
Node  | > node index.js
Node  |
Node  | server running on 3000

But Nginx can’t see Node.js:

# curl http://localhost/index.js
<h1>404 Nout Found</h1>

When I move the proxy_pass line http://nodejs:3000; to location / , then:

# curl http://localhost
<h1>Node and Nginx on Docker is Working</h1>
#
# curl http://localhost/index.js
const http = require('http')
const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
	res.writeHead(200, { 'content-type': 'text/html' })

	if (req.url === '/') {
		res.write('<h1>Node and Nginx on Docker is Working</h1>')
		res.end()
	} else {
		res.write('<h1>404 Nout Found</h1>')
		res.end()
	}
})

server.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000, () => console.log('server running on ${server.address().port}'))

Apparently, the problem is solved, but the JavaScript file does not run.

What is wrong?

Thank you.

2

Your index.js defines and runs a server, it is not a file to be accessed by itself.

Can you please try the following?

server {
   listen 80;
   server_name default_server;
   error_log  /var/log/nginx/error.system-default.log;
   access_log /var/log/nginx/access.system-default.log;
   charset utf-8;

   root /usr/share/nginx/html;

    location / {
     autoindex on;
     try_files $uri $uri/ $uri.html @nodejs;
    }

    location @nodejs {
      proxy_pass http://nodejs:3000;          
      proxy_http_version 1.1;
      proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
      proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
      proxy_set_header Host $host;
      proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
  }
}