💻 What’s the Future of Game Programming?

With all the new tech dropping—AI, machine learning, neural engines, quantum computing—I’ve been wondering:

How will game programming change over the next 10-20 years?

Here are some thoughts to kick things off:

Smarter Game Code

AI might start writing entire gameplay loops or questlines dynamically, based on player behavior.

Imagine coding not just rules, but teaching an AI how to “think” about level design or enemy patterns.

New Programming Languages

We might see languages optimized specifically for VR/AR and quantum computing.

Visual scripting (like Unreal’s Blueprints) could become even more powerful, letting artists and designers code without touching a keyboard.

Procedural Everything

Procedural generation might move beyond maps—entire worlds, economies, societies created with just a few lines of code.

Devs could focus more on “rules of reality” instead of manually designing every detail.

Faster, Smarter Tools

Imagine debugging your code by literally talking to your IDE and asking it to explain what went wrong.

AI-assisted engines like Unity and Unreal could predict bugs before you even run your project.

Discussion Questions:

What programming skills do you think will be essential in 2035+?

Would you trust an AI to co-write your game code?

Will low-code/no-code tools eventually replace traditional programming for some games?

Let’s dive in!

Where do you see the future of programming heading for games and apps?