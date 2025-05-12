With all the new tech dropping—AI, machine learning, neural engines, quantum computing—I’ve been wondering:
How will game programming change over the next 10-20 years?
Here are some thoughts to kick things off:
Smarter Game Code
- AI might start writing entire gameplay loops or questlines dynamically, based on player behavior.
- Imagine coding not just rules, but teaching an AI how to “think” about level design or enemy patterns.
New Programming Languages
- We might see languages optimized specifically for VR/AR and quantum computing.
- Visual scripting (like Unreal’s Blueprints) could become even more powerful, letting artists and designers code without touching a keyboard.
Procedural Everything
- Procedural generation might move beyond maps—entire worlds, economies, societies created with just a few lines of code.
- Devs could focus more on “rules of reality” instead of manually designing every detail.
Faster, Smarter Tools
- Imagine debugging your code by literally talking to your IDE and asking it to explain what went wrong.
- AI-assisted engines like Unity and Unreal could predict bugs before you even run your project.
Discussion Questions:
- What programming skills do you think will be essential in 2035+?
- Would you trust an AI to co-write your game code?
- Will low-code/no-code tools eventually replace traditional programming for some games?
Let’s dive in!
Where do you see the future of programming heading for games and apps?