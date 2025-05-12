💻 What’s the Future of Game Programming?

Mobile
1

With all the new tech dropping—AI, machine learning, neural engines, quantum computing—I’ve been wondering:
How will game programming change over the next 10-20 years?

Here are some thoughts to kick things off:

:brain: Smarter Game Code

  • AI might start writing entire gameplay loops or questlines dynamically, based on player behavior.
  • Imagine coding not just rules, but teaching an AI how to “think” about level design or enemy patterns.

:fire: New Programming Languages

  • We might see languages optimized specifically for VR/AR and quantum computing.
  • Visual scripting (like Unreal’s Blueprints) could become even more powerful, letting artists and designers code without touching a keyboard.

:globe_showing_europe_africa: Procedural Everything

  • Procedural generation might move beyond maps—entire worlds, economies, societies created with just a few lines of code.
  • Devs could focus more on “rules of reality” instead of manually designing every detail.

:rocket: Faster, Smarter Tools

  • Imagine debugging your code by literally talking to your IDE and asking it to explain what went wrong.
  • AI-assisted engines like Unity and Unreal could predict bugs before you even run your project.

:red_question_mark: Discussion Questions:

  • What programming skills do you think will be essential in 2035+?
  • Would you trust an AI to co-write your game code?
  • Will low-code/no-code tools eventually replace traditional programming for some games?

Let’s dive in! :brain::fire:
Where do you see the future of programming heading for games and apps?