How Important is Low-Level Programming Knowledge for Modern Game Development?

Hey everyone!

I’ve been diving deeper into game development lately and was wondering — in today’s world of powerful engines like Unity and Unreal, how important is it for a developer to have strong low-level programming skills (like C++, memory management, algorithms)?

Are most indie and mobile developers fine with just mastering high-level scripting (like C# or Blueprints), or do low-level concepts still give a real advantage when optimizing or scaling a game?

Would love to hear thoughts, especially from anyone who’s moved from regular app development into gaming.

Cheers!