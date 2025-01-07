Hi I was reading article on Edge technology as an automation for the industry. It seems that it will modernize the tech field. And this makes me curious, just like AI is growing so gradually, then what will be the future of the developers. AI can write the code and edge technology speeds up the process.

How does it change the developer’s life? Sometimes it feels like it will takes the place of the developers and reduces the developers ability to thinks as we are developing a habit of using AI for writing so much code. How can we keep ourselves more advance with rapidly growing technologies?