Hello,

I have two questions and I need the experience of programmers:

1- Which programming language is good for the future? Sorry, I know this question is a bit general and dumb, but I need the experience of those who have tried multiple programming languages.

2- I saw in a video that the CEO of Nvidia said that programming in the future will not be the way it is today. He meant that AI can programming. Is programming going away?

Thank you.