What membership platform are you running?

Here is my list of WordPress Membership Plugins :

S2 Members - Free but powerful, Pro version is also available if required

OptimizePress- Amazing tool with a lot of features including landing page, sales page, squeeze page creation features. ($97)

Features i like about OP2.0 : Integrates with clickbank, paypal and also enable us to drip feed content ( great for membership sites)

Magic Members - Does have all the features required for a membership site ( Again $97)

Wp-Member - I think this is the cheapest after the FREE ones at $29 it has got some good features but not as much as the pro and premium plugins.

Wishlist Members - Easy to use and comes with a whole bunch of integration features. Supports PayPal, Clickbank, AWeber, iContact, GetResponse and similar carts,email marketing programs.

I have used WL and S2 Pro and I like both for different reasons