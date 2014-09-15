What membership platform are you running?

Mine is a WP site and I am running WishList for that portion of the site.
I want to grow it but my current niche is VERY tight so I am wondering if WishList is worth the price to invest in further.
Buddy
Mine is a WP site and I am running WishList for that portion of the site.
I want to grow it but my current niche is VERY tight so I am wondering if WishList is worth the price to invest in further.
Buddy
I’ve tried several and ended up using Memberful - my favorite by far and not too pricey.
Here is my list of WordPress Membership Plugins :
S2 Members - Free but powerful, Pro version is also available if required
OptimizePress- Amazing tool with a lot of features including landing page, sales page, squeeze page creation features. ($97)
Features i like about OP2.0 : Integrates with clickbank, paypal and also enable us to drip feed content ( great for membership sites)
Magic Members - Does have all the features required for a membership site ( Again $97)
Wp-Member - I think this is the cheapest after the FREE ones at $29 it has got some good features but not as much as the pro and premium plugins.
Wishlist Members - Easy to use and comes with a whole bunch of integration features. Supports PayPal, Clickbank, AWeber, iContact, GetResponse and similar carts,email marketing programs.
I have used WL and S2 Pro and I like both for different reasons
Right now, I’m running a content-based membership site on WordPress. I chose WordPress because it’s super flexible and user-friendly. Plus, with all the plugins and themes out there, I can basically customize my site however I want. Being able to manage my content, members, and subscriptions all in one place is a total game-changer.
For memberships, I use ARMember. It vibes perfectly with WordPress. It has all the features I need: content protection, solid user management, and flexible subscription options
WordPress is just great, when it comes to both managing content and memberships, so I can easily scale up as my site grows. And the community around WordPress is so clutch for finding resources and solving any issues that pop up!