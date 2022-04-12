What is the best way to store big video files?

dseegersmail: dseegersmail: Where do you get 16TB for 40 dollar?

China, Look in eBay.

SamA74: SamA74: What I believe @SamuelCalifornia is referring to is a pure fibre data connection which goes from a fibre port in your workstation/server,

I know that for 500/500Mbps service ($50 a month) the fibre-optic cable goes to the home or business and then converted to copper.

SamA74: SamA74: There is no internet involved

I was talking about an internet connection so of course there would be internet. Perhaps you mean Ethernet.