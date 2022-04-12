What is the best way to store big video files?

China, Look in eBay.

I know that for 500/500Mbps service ($50 a month) the fibre-optic cable goes to the home or business and then converted to copper.

I was talking about an internet connection so of course there would be internet. Perhaps you mean Ethernet.

I meant something like this, which is nether internet or Ethernet. There was a card like this (not the exact same one, but like it) in my workstation which connected to another in the storage array, via a fibre optic cable.

I thought you meant something similar, but spanning a wider area than just one server room.

This is getting off-topic so I will not comment on that.

Yeah, that is what the internet is.

Possibly so, heading into the reams of video production pipelines.
Though it is still unsure what the OP’s use case it.
Having looked at on-line solutions, I suspect it is more of an archive type storage, rather than live production media. For that, probably some kind of NAS device would be suitable. As I said before, fibre would be overkill, unless you are sending it somewhere remote, or need it real-time.