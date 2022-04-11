What is the best way to store big video files?

One of the questions I was asked is where is the best place to store video data. This concerns raw video data that comes directly from the camera. And not yet processed.

Now I run into a few things with this question:

Video files are large (but really big), so uploading takes quite a while when you do this to Google Drive, for example.

To make a comparison, I uploaded a Debian iso and it already took about 10 minutes (I think it was 3 to 4 GB in size). Video files are many times bigger than this.

Now I can spin on a Nas to store this data, back it up to Amazon Glacier, for example, but is there a better way for this, which is also fairly cheap?