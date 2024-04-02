Storing big files

So I have a couple of questions here.

Why are these softwares so big in size?

Are they standalone apps that do a lot of things?

Is there anyway to optimize the softwares to reduce the storage usage?

There are a host of other questions I have, but these 3 are pretty important. If you can reduce the storage usage on those softwares, it would help you dramatically. If it’s an app that only does a handful of operations, but for some reason is in the gigs for storage usage, you might want to refactor a lot of your code or even think of a better way to do it.

The solution here isn’t to find more storage space. It’s to see if there is anything you can do on your side that can reduce the storage usage so that you aren’t having to find alternatives to store large files when they shouldn’t be large files in the first place.