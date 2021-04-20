I have been using glitch.com but it can not support PHP and a bunch of other languages and wort of all their files are a crazy link that you can’t even customize! I want a NEW code editor that supports all languages and you can set up custom domains and is free. Pls, Help me I am getting impatient.
What code editor can support all languages and you can set up custom domains and is free? 😀
I don’t use online editors, so I can’t recommend any. What I always used and I still like to this date is Notepad++.
2 Likes
Some free editors are listed here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_text_editors
Also see Mozilla Dev about what tools are needed for web development:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Common_questions/Available_text_editors
My personal favorite since many years is PSPad for Windows. I’m still using it as a light weight IDE under Wine in Linux.