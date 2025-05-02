What a $90k website looks like

Yesterday I watched a few YouTube Shorts about web design, and this video was recommended to me. What do you think about it? Would you spend that much money on a single website? What’s your take on it?
My company’s firewalls wont let me visit the spam or the puff piece.
“We did Branding…”
So wait, you’re telling me that “an open-source platform, serves as an all-in-one replacement of Linear, Jira, Slack, and Notion.” didnt have their own branding?
“…and Motion”
dafuq is Motion? You made some animations, you mean?
Major companies can probably pay 90k for a landing page. It’s also not going to be just for the landing page. Basically what he’s saying is that his company was a Marketing Consultant firm for this other company, and as part of their deliverables delivered a webpage.
I wouldnt spend that much money on a single webpage; but i’m not a large company, and if i was, i’m not just buying a single webpage.
The $90k wasn’t just for the website itself probably, i think it was for the entire strategy, branding, and design execution, which likely took several months, the actual website probably accounted for only about 10% of the total cost, if even..
5% would be my guess, and at that price… yeah, thats about what you’d expect to pay for a larger company landing page.
I mean, the website is absolutely stunning, truly a designer’s dream, but unfortunately, it’s also an engineer’s nightmare , just a few days ago, the Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) was between 15 and 20 seconds, it looks like the developers have made some optimizations since then, and the load times have significantly improved, right now, I’m seeing an LCP of around 2 seconds…
Which is what landing pages tend to be. All splash, no function. shrug
I dont go around measuring sites’ SEO stats, because i’m not an obsessed marketer. If the site takes 15-20 seconds to load, you dont need statistics to tell you that. Average human attention span is 8 seconds.