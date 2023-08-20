Welcome. I am looking for new technologies to increase the traffic of the site, and what are the additions that help me in this for a new site, thank you.
Hello, this is a very common question here, so rather than starting yet another repetitive topic on gaining more traffic to a site, I shall refer you to the Marketing Forum where you may browse the very many topics that already exist on the subject.