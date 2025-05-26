Website not showing up in organical search

I have an issue with a client complaining that her website, which has existed for some years, is not showing up as she would like. And to be honest, she is right about that.

She is a real estate agent covering the Los Angeles area, in Chile. When searching for “Corredor de propiedades en Los Angeles” that is the equivalent of searching for “real estate agent” her website (tierrapropiedades.com) appears fine, about 3rd position.

But when searching for a more global phrase: “Venta casas en Los Angeles”, her website is nowhere to be seen. And there are plenty of pages that should come up, a list of properties and some individual properties corresponding to those keywords.

And Google has got those pages indexed: when I search using more precise keywords it is coming up (I am aware that nobody uses such long-tail search term)

I have been reviewing the structure of the page through Ahrefs, checking about just everything that comes to mind using Google Search Console, but I couldn’t find what would stop this website from showing up under that search.

The cherry on the cake is that another one of my customers is just showing up fine on the same search.

Any clue ?