Webcam over localhost to another machine

Dear Sir,

After much troubleshooting, I have been able to work the webcam fine for now but when i connect the localhost using the machine’s IP from another PC it say’s webcam.js error? kindly help me solve this issue. Thank you. Below is my code.

<div class="col-75"> <div id="my_camera"></div><br> <input type=button value="Take Snapshot" onClick="take_snapshot()" name="image"> <input type="hidden" name="image" class="image-tag"> <div class="col-md-6"> <div id="results">Your captured image will appear here... </div> </div></div> <div class="row"> <input type="submit" value="Submit" class="btn btn-success" name="ronel"> </div> </form> </div> </body> </html> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/webcamjs/1.0.25/webcam.min.js"></script> <!-- Configure a few settings and attach camera --> <script language="JavaScript"> Webcam.set({ width: 140, height: 150, image_format: 'jpeg', jpeg_quality: 90 }); Webcam.attach( '#my_camera' ); function take_snapshot() { Webcam.snap( function(data_uri) { $(".image-tag").val(data_uri); document.getElementById('results').innerHTML = '<img src="'+data_uri+'"/>'; } ); } </script>