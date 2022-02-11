Webcam working on Windows but not linux

Dear Guru,

I need your help. I have the below js script that is working perfect well on Windows but when i move it to linux server it is not working. The camera is not coming on.

<?php var_dump($_POST); ?> <!doctype html> <head> <style> /* CSS comes here */ #video { border: 1px solid black; width: 320px; height: 240px; } #photo { border: 1px solid black; width: 320px; height: 240px; } #canvas { display: none; } .camera { width: 340px; display: inline-block; } .output { width: 340px; display: inline-block; } #startbutton { display: block; position: relative; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; bottom: 36px; padding: 5px; background-color: #6a67ce; border: 1px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.7); font-size: 14px; color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1.0); cursor: pointer; } .contentarea { font-size: 16px; font-family: Arial; text-align: center; } </style> <title>My Favorite Sport</title> </head> <body> <form method="POST" action="do_upload.php"> <div class="contentarea"> <h1> Using Javascript to capture Photo </h1> <div class="camera"> <video id="video">Video stream not available.</video> </div> <div> <!--button id="startbutton">Take photo</button--> <input type=button value="Take Snapshot" onClick="take_snapshot()" id="startbutton"> <input type="hidden" name="image" class="image-tag" id="image-tag"> </div> <canvas id="canvas"></canvas> <div class="output"> <img id="photo" alt="The screen capture will appear in this box."> <input type="submit" name="Submit" value="submit" /> </div> </div> </form> <script> /* JS comes here */ (function () { var shutter = new Audio(); shutter.autoplay = false; shutter.src = navigator.userAgent.match(/Firefox/) ? 'shutter.ogg' : 'shutter.mp3'; var width = 320; // We will scale the photo width to this var height = 0; // This will be computed based on the input stream var streaming = false; var video = null; var canvas = null; var photo = null; var startbutton = null; function startup() { video = document.getElementById('video'); canvas = document.getElementById('canvas'); photo = document.getElementById('photo'); startbutton = document.getElementById('startbutton'); navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ video: true, audio: false }) .then(function (stream) { video.srcObject = stream; video.play(); }) .catch(function (err) { console.log("An error occurred: " + err); }); video.addEventListener('canplay', function (ev) { if (!streaming) { height = video.videoHeight / (video.videoWidth / width); if (isNaN(height)) { height = width / (4 / 3); } video.setAttribute('width', width); video.setAttribute('height', height); canvas.setAttribute('width', width); canvas.setAttribute('height', height); streaming = true; } }, false); startbutton.addEventListener('click', function (ev) { takepicture(); ev.preventDefault(); }, false); clearphoto(); } function clearphoto() { var context = canvas.getContext('2d'); context.fillStyle = "#AAA"; context.fillRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height); var data = canvas.toDataURL('image/png'); photo.setAttribute('src', data); } function takepicture() { // play sound effect try { shutter.currentTime = 0; } catch (e) { ; } // fails in IE shutter.play(); // take snapshot and get image data var context = canvas.getContext('2d'); if (width && height) { canvas.width = width; canvas.height = height; context.drawImage(video, 0, 0, width, height); var data = canvas.toDataURL('image/png'); photo.setAttribute('src', data); $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "do_upload.php", data: { imgBase64: data, imgName: "webcam.png" } }).done(function (o) { console.log('saved'); }); } else { clearphoto(); } } window.addEventListener('load', startup, false); })(); </script> </body> </html>

Anything I may be missing