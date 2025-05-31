JavaScript not asking permission to use camera

I have this code

<video id="webCam" autoplay playsinline></video> <canvas id="canvas"></canvas>

const webCamElement = document.getElementById("webCam"); const canvasElement = document.getElementById("canvas"); const webCam = new webCam(webCamElement, "user", canvasElement); webCam.start();

I have site settings set to websites can ask to use the camera. However, when I load the page, nothing happens. JavaScript doesn’t ask for permission to use the camera.

I got this code from a YouTube tutorial.

js library.txt (72 Bytes)